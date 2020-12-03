Advertisement

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | December 3, 2020

It’s Been a Bitterly Cold Morning, But At Least We’re Warming Up Soon!
By Joseph Williams
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 7:23 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It might have been a cold morning, but at least we’ll be dry today. This is because of a high-pressure system to our west. As a result, we’ll stay dry today, although plenty of high-level clouds push in for the afternoon, with more coming in the evening. Highs will be in the mid-40s, the average for early-December. Tomorrow will not be as dry, as a trough brings rain showers for West Virginia, starting in the early morning and more in the early afternoon. Thereafter, a low-pressure system pushes near West Virginia on Saturday, bringing some rain showers, and maybe even some snow showers. Most of those are gone by Saturday afternoon, leaving a cloudy, but much more tolerable, Sunday. Next week, we’ll see plenty of clouds and cooler-than-average temperatures.

Today: It’s a clear morning start, but by the afternoon, we’ll see plenty of clouds pushing in. At least we’ll be close to average-highs. High: 43

Tonight: More clouds push in, which lessens radiational cooling. Still, some leftover snow might result in ice on roads, so be careful. Overall, however, tonight should be quiet. Low: 32

Friday: We start with isolated rain showers, with more pushing in for the afternoon. High: 46

Saturday: Most of the rain should be gone by late-morning to early-afternoon. Some rain/snow mix and even some snow flurries might happen in the mountains, depending on how cold it gets in the mountains. High: 42

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police Department Officer Cassie Johnson was shot Tuesday while responding to a...
UPDATE | Prayer vigil honors the service of CPD Officer Cassie Johnson
I-79 Fatal Accident
UPDATE: One person dead, two people injured after two vehicle accident on I-79
West Virginia Division of Natural Resources released new hunting and trapping guidelines on...
DNR offers new options when buying fishing and hunting licenses
Hott
Hott steps down as Elkins head football coach
Health officials report 1,087 new cases of COVID-19, 20 additional deaths in W.Va.

Latest News

7 Day Forecast NCWV
Wednesday Evening Forecast | December 2nd 2020
11 PM Forecast 12 2 2020
11 PM Forecast Dec 2 2020
Colleen Campbell Full Forecast 12 2 2020
Collen Campbell Full Forecast 12 2 2020
Hour-by-Hour model showing conditions at 3 PM, December 2, 2020.
Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | December 2, 2020