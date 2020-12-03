Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | December 3, 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It might have been a cold morning, but at least we’ll be dry today. This is because of a high-pressure system to our west. As a result, we’ll stay dry today, although plenty of high-level clouds push in for the afternoon, with more coming in the evening. Highs will be in the mid-40s, the average for early-December. Tomorrow will not be as dry, as a trough brings rain showers for West Virginia, starting in the early morning and more in the early afternoon. Thereafter, a low-pressure system pushes near West Virginia on Saturday, bringing some rain showers, and maybe even some snow showers. Most of those are gone by Saturday afternoon, leaving a cloudy, but much more tolerable, Sunday. Next week, we’ll see plenty of clouds and cooler-than-average temperatures.

Today: It’s a clear morning start, but by the afternoon, we’ll see plenty of clouds pushing in. At least we’ll be close to average-highs. High: 43

Tonight: More clouds push in, which lessens radiational cooling. Still, some leftover snow might result in ice on roads, so be careful. Overall, however, tonight should be quiet. Low: 32

Friday: We start with isolated rain showers, with more pushing in for the afternoon. High: 46

Saturday: Most of the rain should be gone by late-morning to early-afternoon. Some rain/snow mix and even some snow flurries might happen in the mountains, depending on how cold it gets in the mountains. High: 42

