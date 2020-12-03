Advertisement

No. 11 WVU edged by No. 1 Gonzaga, 87-82

Bulldogs outscored Mountaineers 60-30 in the paint
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 12:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIA, Ind. (WDTV) - The Mountaineers upset bid fell just short in Indianapolis on Wednesday as No. 11 West Virginia (3-1) was edged by No. 1 Gonzaga (3-0), 87-82.

The Bulldogs outscored WVU 60-30 in the paint and turned 15 Mountaineer turnovers into 23 points of their own.

Gonzaga was paced by 21 points from Joel Ayayi & 19 a piece from Andrew Nembhard & Corey Kispert.

Derek Culver netted 18 with 15 rebounds for his second double-double of the season while Oscar Tshiebwe added 14 points and 9 boards.

Taz Sherman added 12 points and Deuce McBride & Gabe Osabuohien each had 10.

The Mountaineers are set to return to action against Georgetown on Sunday in the Big East/Big 12 Battle at 4:30 p.m. in Washington D.C.

