Thursday Evening Forecast | December 3rd 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We had some broken clouds today, but the sun did not last long! Some fog is possible overnight, with lows on either side of freezing across the area. Tomorrow will be overcast, with rain arriving in the afternoon and continuing into Saturday morning. There is a chance for some snow in the mountains with this system, and a mix in the lowlands, but little accumulation will result. Sunday will have a cloudy start, with some sun in the afternoon, but the air will remain cold with the possibility of a stray flurry. Those stubborn clouds stick around into Monday, with flurries possible in the mountains. We will see some sunshine on Tuesday, but those clouds may stick around a little in the mountains and clear later. Wednesday, we expect to see some broken clouds with the sun peeking through, with some milder air compared to the start of the week. The sunshine will continue to warm us up Thursday, seeing temperatures in the mid 40s with a sunny morning.

Tonight: Broken clouds with a chance of fog and a few stray raindrops. Low: 32

Friday: A gray and overcast day with rain arriving in the afternoon, continuing into Saturday. Overnight lows remain chilly! High: 46

Saturday: Early rain showers with a chance for that rain to turn to snow in the mountains. Some rain/snow mix may also occur in the lowlands. High: 42

Sunday: Clouds stick around early, but the sun breaks through in the afternoon. A stray flurry may hang around. High: 36