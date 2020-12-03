WVa Humanities Council offering grants in several categories

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Humanities Council is offering several different types of grants next year and is accepting applications.

The grant categories are major grants, awarded twice a year for projects requesting up to $20,000; fellowships of $3,000, awarded annually for scholarly research projects; and minigrants, awarded four times a year for projects requesting $1,500 or less.

The application deadline is Feb. 1, the council said in a news release.

More information is available online or by contacting the council at (304) 346-8500.

The Humanities Council is the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.