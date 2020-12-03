Advertisement

WVa Humanities Council offering grants in several categories

Grant/Money (MGN Image)
Grant/Money (MGN Image)(KWQC)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Humanities Council is offering several different types of grants next year and is accepting applications.

The grant categories are major grants, awarded twice a year for projects requesting up to $20,000; fellowships of $3,000, awarded annually for scholarly research projects; and minigrants, awarded four times a year for projects requesting $1,500 or less.

The application deadline is Feb. 1, the council said in a news release.

More information is available online or by contacting the council at (304) 346-8500.

The Humanities Council is the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police Department Officer Cassie Johnson was shot Tuesday while responding to a...
UPDATE | Prayer vigil honors the service of CPD Officer Cassie Johnson
I-79 Fatal Accident
UPDATE: One person dead, two people injured after two vehicle accident on I-79
West Virginia Division of Natural Resources released new hunting and trapping guidelines on...
DNR offers new options when buying fishing and hunting licenses
Hott
Hott steps down as Elkins head football coach
Health officials report 1,087 new cases of COVID-19, 20 additional deaths in W.Va.

Latest News

11 PM Forecast 12 2 2020
11 PM Forecast Dec 2 2020
2020 marks the 16th year of the Light Up Night event.
Bridgeport Light Up Night event converted to drive-thru ceremony
Colleen Campbell Full Forecast 12 2 2020
Collen Campbell Full Forecast 12 2 2020
Hometown Hero
Hometown Hero: Jay Davis