WVa Humanities Council offering grants in several categories
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Humanities Council is offering several different types of grants next year and is accepting applications.
The grant categories are major grants, awarded twice a year for projects requesting up to $20,000; fellowships of $3,000, awarded annually for scholarly research projects; and minigrants, awarded four times a year for projects requesting $1,500 or less.
The application deadline is Feb. 1, the council said in a news release.
More information is available online or by contacting the council at (304) 346-8500.
The Humanities Council is the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.
Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.