2-year-old dies in house fire, W.Va. State Fire Marshal says

FAIRVIEW, W.Va (WDTV) - A 2-year-old girl died in a house fire that happened Thursday (Dec. 3) morning, the West Virginia State Fire Marshall (WVSFM) reported.

WVSFM officials says there were four people, two adults and two children, inside the residence at the time of the fire; three escaped.

The 2-year-old was unable to escape and perished amongst the flames.

Officials say a man and a 3-year old-child were then taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital.

A woman was taken to Mon General Hospital where she was treated and released.

Officials say the cause of the fire in undetermined at this time, and investigators are continuing their investigation.

FATALITY: On 12/03/20, A house fire at 509 Days Run Rd., Monongalia Co, killed a 2 YO female. Three of the house occupants escaped the fire but the 2 year old was unable to get out An adult male is at West Penn Burn Center. Cause of the fire undetermined & under investigation. — WVState Fire Marshal (@WVFireMarshal) December 4, 2020

