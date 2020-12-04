Brown on verge of hitting 1,000 yard rushing mark for first time in Mountaineer career

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountaineers have turned their Big 12 worst rushing attack from 2019 into a strength in 2020.

The main reason is the progression of junior running back Leddie Brown.

The Philadelphia native tallied just 367 yards and a single rushing touchdown a year ago.

Brown has 897 yards and 9 touchdowns on the ground so far with 2 more regular season games to play. That’s good for second in the Big 12 behind Iowa State’s Breece Hall, who has totaled 1,260 yards and 16 touchdowns.

