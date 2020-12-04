Clarksburg’s West becomes Marshall’s all-time steals leader

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Clarksburg native and Notre Dame High alum Jarrod West is now in the Marshall record books.

West became the program’s all-time leading steals leader on Thursday in the Herd’s victory over Wright State, and now has 211 to his name and counting.

Skip Henderson previously held the clip with 209 career assists.

Marshall defeated the the Raiders, 80-64. West tallied 19 points, 9 assists and 4 steals in the victory.

