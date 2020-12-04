Advertisement

COVID-19 in W.Va.: Over 1,000 cases reported for third straight day

(AP images)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 1,147 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Friday.

It brings the total count to 52,172, with the number of active cases reaching a pandemic high at 17,716.

DHHR officials also reported 10 additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Friday bringing the death count to 799.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 53-year old female from Hardy County, a 72-year old female from Lewis County, a 64-year old male from Marshall County, a 55-year old male from Kanawha County, a 65-year old male from Berkeley County, an 82-year old female from Mingo County, a 89-year old male from Brooke County, a 95-year old female from Putnam County, an 85-year old female from Putnam County, and a 94-year old female from Ohio County.

“We mourn with all families suffering the loss of loved ones due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “I urge all West Virginians to continue to follow all of the safety recommendations.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (482), Berkeley (3,617), Boone (703), Braxton (134), Brooke (753), Cabell (3,177), Calhoun (89), Clay (147), Doddridge (130), Fayette (1,226), Gilmer (215), Grant (440), Greenbrier (592), Hampshire (394), Hancock (851), Hardy (347), Harrison (1,581), Jackson (733), Jefferson (1,486), Kanawha (6,023), Lewis (262), Lincoln (455), Logan (1,114), Marion (989), Marshall (1,396), Mason (580), McDowell (663), Mercer (1,423), Mineral (1,491), Mingo (1,023), Monongalia (3,490), Monroe (404), Morgan (326), Nicholas (399), Ohio (1,708), Pendleton (121), Pleasants (118), Pocahontas (239), Preston (751), Putnam (2,135), Raleigh (1,742), Randolph (777), Ritchie (195), Roane (209), Summers (290), Taylor (382), Tucker (168), Tyler (164), Upshur (551), Wayne (1,113), Webster (70), Wetzel (454), Wirt (129), Wood (2,910), Wyoming (811).

FREE TESTING:

Doddridge County

  • 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Doddridge County Park, 1252 Snowbird Road, West Union, WV (in the barn)

Harrison County

  • 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department, 330 West Main Street, Clarksburg, WV (by appointment; call 304-623-9308)

Taylor County

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police Department Officer Cassie Johnson was shot Tuesday while responding to a...
UPDATE | Expected charges upgraded in fatal Charleston Police shooting
Colleen Campbell
Chief Weather Forecaster Colleen Campbell is leaving WDTV, she will be missed
Coronavirus in West Virginia
Health officials report 1,120 new cases of COVID-19, 11 additional deaths in W.Va.
Health Department officials say they have found one positive case of coronavirus connected to...
Harrison County teacher hosts large homecoming event despite Health Department warnings
Both of Cassie Johnson's dogs have found foster homes.
Advocacy group finds foster homes for Charleston officer’s dogs

Latest News

Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 12 3 2020
Health Department officials say they have found one positive case of coronavirus connected to...
Harrison County teacher hosts large homecoming event despite Health Department warnings
Colleen Campbell
Chief Weather Forecaster Colleen Campbell is leaving WDTV, she will be missed
Fairmont State University Winter Term
Fairmont State University Students Now Enrolling in School’s First-Ever Winter Term of Classes