Former WVU professor sentenced to probation for wire, tax fraud

(WSAZ)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A former WVU professor won’t serve jail time for wire and tax fraud charges in connection to travel to China.

Federal prosecutors say 58-year-old Qingyun Sun admitted to defrauding the university. They say he over billed for expenses during a 2015 trip to China, and lied on his 2014 tax return.

A judge sentenced him to three years of prison, with the first four months on home confinement.

