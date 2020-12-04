Former WVU professor sentenced to probation for wire, tax fraud

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A former WVU professor won’t serve jail time for wire and tax fraud charges in connection to travel to China.

Federal prosecutors say 58-year-old Qingyun Sun admitted to defrauding the university. They say he over billed for expenses during a 2015 trip to China, and lied on his 2014 tax return.

A judge sentenced him to three years of prison, with the first four months on home confinement.

