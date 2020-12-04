Friday Night Forecast | December 4th 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Light rain will continue through the night, with some potential for rain/snow mix to come down as well, especially in the mountains. Snowshoe and Canaan Valley could see 2 - 3 inches of snow, as Saturday will be cloudy with some occasional snow showers and sleet, mainly in the east. Some stray flurries may carry over into Sunday morning, with those stubborn clouds hanging around through the day. Monday, a low approaches from the Southwest, bringing rain to the southern part of the state and snow to the eastern mountain areas. Clouds stick around into Tuesday morning, and the sun peeks out in the afternoon. However, we stay cold, especially during the night. Wednesday is much sunnier, and our temperatures start to climb, and this continues into Thursday, where daytime highs climb to the upper 40s. Friday will be dry and warmer, so enjoy the calm and sunny end to the week!

Tonight: Light rain showers continue, turning to snow in the mountains. Low: 32

Saturday: Snow showers in the mountains, with overcast skies and scattered rain and sleet through the day (mainly in the east). High: 40

Sunday: Stray flurries early in the morning, with clouds sticking around through the afternoon. High: 38

Monday: Still cloudy, with a low pressure system from the southwest approaching and bringing rain to southern WV. High: 36