Advertisement

Gilmer County man charged with sexual abuse of a teen

Nicholson is being held on a $100,000 bond.
By Jasmin Adous
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILMER COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Curtis Jay Nicholson, 34, is behind bars after police charge him with sexual abuse of a teen.

Nicholson is being held on a $100,000 bond.

The criminal complaint states the victim had several encounters with the suspect earlier this year.

West Virginia state police were notified on Thursday of a sexual abuse claim against 34-year-old Curtis Jay Nicholson. The alleged crime happened at a residence in Gilmer County.

“The mother discovered a diary and spoke to us and we took it from there,” said Sergeant R. P. Smith.

During the investigation, police say the victim told them she was assaulted more than 10 times.

The alleged assaults took place sometime between February and July according to police.

Nicholson told police the allegations are not true.

“He will get a preliminary hearing before the magistrate court in the next week or two. We are continuing the investigating but he will probably be indicted later on,” said Sergeant Smith.

According to the most recent survey by the West Virginia foundation for rape and information services.

82% of all sexual assaults were committed by someone known to the victims, 47% of assaults were committed by an acquaintance, 27% by ‘other’ family.

Jayne Landacre is the executive director of the Harrison County child advocacy center.

“The offender is almost always known to the child.”

She says often a victim knows the person who assaulted them.

“Its a way that they can get close to the child. Because a child will override their natural inclinations to be fearful of a stranger but not somebody who is known and trusted,” said Landacre.

It’s unclear at this point when his next court date will be.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police Department Officer Cassie Johnson was shot Tuesday while responding to a...
UPDATE | Expected charges upgraded in fatal Charleston Police shooting
Colleen Campbell
Chief Weather Forecaster Colleen Campbell is leaving WDTV, she will be missed
Health Department officials say they have found one positive case of coronavirus connected to...
Harrison County teacher hosts large homecoming event despite Health Department warnings
Child dies in house fire
2-year-old dies in house fire, W.Va. State Fire Marshal says
Coronavirus in West Virginia
Health officials report 1,120 new cases of COVID-19, 11 additional deaths in W.Va.

Latest News

GILMER
SEXUAL ASSAULT
Snowshoe opened a selection of runs, but that did not stop several skiers and snowboarders from...
Snowshoe Mountain Resort holds opening day after extended off-season
Former WVU professor sentenced to probation for wire, tax fraud
The Randolph County BOE wants to get rid of distance learning.
Randolph County BOE to get rid of distance learning model