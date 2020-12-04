Gilmer County man charged with sexual abuse of a teen

GILMER COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Curtis Jay Nicholson, 34, is behind bars after police charge him with sexual abuse of a teen.

Nicholson is being held on a $100,000 bond.

The criminal complaint states the victim had several encounters with the suspect earlier this year.

West Virginia state police were notified on Thursday of a sexual abuse claim against 34-year-old Curtis Jay Nicholson. The alleged crime happened at a residence in Gilmer County.

“The mother discovered a diary and spoke to us and we took it from there,” said Sergeant R. P. Smith.

During the investigation, police say the victim told them she was assaulted more than 10 times.

The alleged assaults took place sometime between February and July according to police.

Nicholson told police the allegations are not true.

“He will get a preliminary hearing before the magistrate court in the next week or two. We are continuing the investigating but he will probably be indicted later on,” said Sergeant Smith.

According to the most recent survey by the West Virginia foundation for rape and information services.

82% of all sexual assaults were committed by someone known to the victims, 47% of assaults were committed by an acquaintance, 27% by ‘other’ family.

Jayne Landacre is the executive director of the Harrison County child advocacy center.

“The offender is almost always known to the child.”

She says often a victim knows the person who assaulted them.

“Its a way that they can get close to the child. Because a child will override their natural inclinations to be fearful of a stranger but not somebody who is known and trusted,” said Landacre.

It’s unclear at this point when his next court date will be.

