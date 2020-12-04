Advertisement

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | December 4, 2020

We Were Dry Yesterday, But We Won’t Be As Dry Today!
By Joseph Williams
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 7:13 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - As a low-pressure system approaches the state today, we’ll see some rain. Highs will be in the 40s. Rain showers come to NCWV in the early-morning, with more coming in the late-morning and early-afternoon. These scattered showers stick around for the overnight hours, with some turn into rain/snow mix and even some snow for the mountains. Tomorrow, the system pushes northeast, producing more rain showers and even some snow showers, particularly in the mountains. Nearly all of the precipitation leaves by the afternoon, barring a few night flurries, leaving us with clouds. Accumulation will be small, but as always, keep an umbrella and just be cautious driving just in case. After a cloudy and cool, but tolerable Sunday and Monday, with mountain flurries possible on both days, we’ll see below-average highs and clouds next week.

Today: We’ll see rounds of rain, starting in the early-morning hours, after 7 AM. Overtime, as winds change direction, temperatures drop and some of the rain starts changing to mix. High: 45

Tonight: As temperatures dip down, we’ll start with rain showers, then we’ll transition from rain to rain/snow mix, and even some snow. Low: 33

Saturday: Rain/snow mix and snow showers will be in the mountainous terrain, thanks to cooler temperatures. Most of it sticks around until the afternoon hours. However, a few evening flurries are possible, as some moisture sticks around in the mountains. High: 44

Sunday: After a cold, cloudy start, we’ll see breaks in the clouds, along with highs in the 30s, for the afternoon. High: 38

