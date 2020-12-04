Martinez’ double-double highlights WVU’s 80-51 victory over North Alabama
Martinez had 17 points and 22 rebounds
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 12:22 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Sophomore forward Esmery Martinez notched her second double-double of the year with 17 points and 22 rebounds as West Virginia (3-0) pulled away from North Albama, 80-51.
Martinez became the first Mountaineer since Donna Abott in 1992 to record a 15/20 plus double-double.
Kysre Gondrezick led the Mountaineers with 20 points and four assists
WVU will host Tennessee in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Sunday at 2 p.m.
