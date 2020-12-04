Advertisement

No. 11 WVU ready to rebound against old Big East rival Georgetown Sunday

Two teams will meet for first time since 2014
WVU GTOWN
WVU GTOWN(wdtv)
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After falling to No. 1 Gonzaga Wednesday, 87-82, No. 11 WVU is eyeing a rebound its old Big East rival Georgetown on Sunday.

The Mountaineers and Hoyas will meet for the first time since 2014 in Washington, D.C. Georgetown enters play at 1-1 overall and is coming off a 78-71 loss against Navy Tuesday. The Hoyas took down UMBC in their season-opener on Nov. 25, 70-62.

Jahvon Blair leads Georgetown in scoring averaging 20 points seven rebounds per game. Qudus Wahab and Jamorko Pickett are right behind notching a team second-best 14 points per contest each.

Tip-off is set for 4:30 p.m. at McDonough Arena.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police Department Officer Cassie Johnson was shot Tuesday while responding to a...
UPDATE | Expected charges upgraded in fatal Charleston Police shooting
Colleen Campbell
Chief Weather Forecaster Colleen Campbell is leaving WDTV, she will be missed
Health Department officials say they have found one positive case of coronavirus connected to...
Harrison County teacher hosts large homecoming event despite Health Department warnings
Child dies in house fire
2-year-old dies in house fire, W.Va. State Fire Marshal says
Coronavirus in West Virginia
Health officials report 1,120 new cases of COVID-19, 11 additional deaths in W.Va.

Latest News

Kysre Gondrezick
WVU faces tall challenge Sunday in Big 12/SEC Challenge against Tennessee
Jarrod West
Clarksburg’s West becomes Marshall’s all-time steals leader
Leddie Brown
Brown on verge of hitting 1,000 yard rushing mark for first time in Mountaineer career
ESMERY MARTINEZ
Martinez’ double-double highlights WVU’s 80-51 victory over North Alabama