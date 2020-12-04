No. 11 WVU ready to rebound against old Big East rival Georgetown Sunday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After falling to No. 1 Gonzaga Wednesday, 87-82, No. 11 WVU is eyeing a rebound its old Big East rival Georgetown on Sunday.

The Mountaineers and Hoyas will meet for the first time since 2014 in Washington, D.C. Georgetown enters play at 1-1 overall and is coming off a 78-71 loss against Navy Tuesday. The Hoyas took down UMBC in their season-opener on Nov. 25, 70-62.

Jahvon Blair leads Georgetown in scoring averaging 20 points seven rebounds per game. Qudus Wahab and Jamorko Pickett are right behind notching a team second-best 14 points per contest each.

Tip-off is set for 4:30 p.m. at McDonough Arena.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.