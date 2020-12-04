Randolph County BOE to get rid of distance learning model

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Randolph County Board of Education leaders made a decision many parents aren’t happy about.

Right before Thanksgiving, the BOE made the decision to end their distance learning model, but parent says this shouldn’t be the case.

“For them to pull this, it’s somewhat of a shock,” say parent Amy Ware.

The shock is still there for many after the Randolph County Board of Education decided to get rid of their distance learning model.

Ware, along with others, close to 400 people to be exact, are hoping the decision will be reversed. This number is based off a petition made.

Ware says this will add additional challenges for her 3rd grader and others in the community.

“Everything is hard enough on families right now with COVID and everybody’s work situation and concerns for their elderly family members, so to throw this in on top it kind of makes things more difficult.”

The Superintendent says this was a difficult decision on their end but after seeing about one third of students in the distance learning model failing at least one course, they wanted a new plan in place.

“We are concerned about the future of those students and all students,” says Randolph County Schools Superintendent Debbie Schmidlen.

For Ware, though, she says there are alternatives to helping those who are failing while still allowing distance learning to continue.

“They’re thinking about all the other ramifications and not really focusing on the kids that are doing well and the fact that it is working for us,” she says.

If the decision is kept in place., distant learning will end once the semester is completed on Jan. 22. The superintendent also told 5 News that any parents who are concerned or have questions to contact the board.

