Walmart will light up the sky with holiday drone light shows
(Gray News) - Walmart is spreading holiday cheer by launching a holiday drone light show across eight cities in the United States.
The free and contactless experience will feature nearly 1,000 Intel drones. The light show will create three-dimensional seasonal shapes and characters like snowflakes, reindeer and holiday presents.
“After a particularly tough year, we want to help families end the year looking up. We want customers and communities to enjoy a moment of rest, peace and hope,” William White, chief marketing officer at Walmart, said in a release.
Eight cities across the country will have the opportunity to experience the light show live.
The “Walmart Holiday Drone Light Show” will visit:
- Friday, Dec. 4: Kansas City, Kansas at Kansas Speedway
- Saturday, Dec. 5: Dallas, Texas at the Cotton Bowl
- Wednesday, Dec. 9: San Antonio, Texas at Six Flags Fiesta Texas
- Thursday, Dec. 10: Doswell, Virginia at Kings Dominion
- Sunday, Dec. 13: Phoenix, Arizona at Phoenix Raceway
- Wednesday, Dec. 16: Charlotte, North Carolina at Carowinds
- Friday, Dec. 18: Sacramento, California at Sleep Train Arena
- Sunday, Dec. 20: Fayetteville, Arkansas at 112 Drive-In
All of the shows are sold out, but families can experience the show from their homes. There will be a live broadcast of the light show on Walmart’s Facebook, Instagram and TikTok on Saturday, Dec. 5.
