WVU faces tall challenge Sunday in Big 12/SEC Challenge against Tennessee

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU women’s basketball has cruised in its first three games of the season, but on Sunday they’ll face their tallest task yet in college basketball’s most winningest program.

The Mountaineers host Tennessee in the Big 12/SEC Challenge at 2 p.m. The Lady Volunteers bring in a 2-0 overall record defeating East Tennessee State Tuesday, 67-50 after taking down Western Kentucky, 87-47 on Nov. 28.

Rae Burrell leads UT averaging 19 points per game. Rennia Davis ranks second on the team notching 13 points and eight rebounds per contest.

The Mountaineers enter play at 3-0 overall and are coming off an 80-51 victory in their home-opener over North Alabama Thursday. Kysre Gondrezick leads the team averaging 22 points per game. Esmery Martinez is averaging 12 points and 15 rebounds per contest.

