Advertisement

WVU faces tall challenge Sunday in Big 12/SEC Challenge against Tennessee

Lady Volunteers enter play at 2-0 overall
Kysre Gondrezick
Kysre Gondrezick(wdtv)
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU women’s basketball has cruised in its first three games of the season, but on Sunday they’ll face their tallest task yet in college basketball’s most winningest program.

The Mountaineers host Tennessee in the Big 12/SEC Challenge at 2 p.m. The Lady Volunteers bring in a 2-0 overall record defeating East Tennessee State Tuesday, 67-50 after taking down Western Kentucky, 87-47 on Nov. 28.

Rae Burrell leads UT averaging 19 points per game. Rennia Davis ranks second on the team notching 13 points and eight rebounds per contest.

The Mountaineers enter play at 3-0 overall and are coming off an 80-51 victory in their home-opener over North Alabama Thursday. Kysre Gondrezick leads the team averaging 22 points per game. Esmery Martinez is averaging 12 points and 15 rebounds per contest.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston Police Department Officer Cassie Johnson was shot Tuesday while responding to a...
UPDATE | Expected charges upgraded in fatal Charleston Police shooting
Colleen Campbell
Chief Weather Forecaster Colleen Campbell is leaving WDTV, she will be missed
Health Department officials say they have found one positive case of coronavirus connected to...
Harrison County teacher hosts large homecoming event despite Health Department warnings
Child dies in house fire
2-year-old dies in house fire, W.Va. State Fire Marshal says
Coronavirus in West Virginia
Health officials report 1,120 new cases of COVID-19, 11 additional deaths in W.Va.

Latest News

WVU GTOWN
No. 11 WVU ready to rebound against old Big East rival Georgetown Sunday
Jarrod West
Clarksburg’s West becomes Marshall’s all-time steals leader
Leddie Brown
Brown on verge of hitting 1,000 yard rushing mark for first time in Mountaineer career
ESMERY MARTINEZ
Martinez’ double-double highlights WVU’s 80-51 victory over North Alabama