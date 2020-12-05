Fairmont Senior celebrates unconventional 2020 AA state title

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tonight was supposed to be opening night of the Super Six high school football state championship games in Charleston.

The DHHR map had other plans, scrapping all three of the state championship games.

Instead, the WVSSAC was forced to name its champions in Class A’s St. Mary’s, AA’s Fairmont Senior & AAA’s South Charleston.

For the Polar Bears, this marks their third state title in program history & second in the last three seasons. Their first came in 1946, and the next was 72 years later in 2018. Fairmont Senior defeated Bluefield two years ago, 23-13 at Wheeling Island Stadium.

Although this 2020 title was not captured in a championship game, the Polar Bears still feel like they earned the title.

