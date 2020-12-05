One person transported to the hospital after a single-vehicle accident in Salem

SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - One person transported to UHC following a single-vehicle accident on Halls Run Road in Salem, according to the Harrison County 911 Communications Office.

The 911 call came in just after 3 pm. The extent of the persons’ injuries is unknown.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, the Reynoldsville Fire Department, and the Salem Fire Department responded to the scene.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.

