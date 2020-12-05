Saturday Night Forecast | December 5th 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Clouds and sprinkles continue through the night, with mist and fog also hanging around into the morning. Tomorrow, the clouds stick around, with stray showers and flurries for the higher elevation areas. It will be an overcast but calm day. Monday, the clouds are still hanging around, with stray flurries in the morning and a cloudy and chilly day. The sun finally begins to break through the clouds Tuesday afternoon, and the day will be chilly but calm, with high pressure building overnight. Wednesday will the partly cloudy and dry, with temperatures finally getting back up into the low 40s. The sun and cloud mix sticks around into Thursday, and the temperatures continue to rise. Friday will be sunny, with highs in the low 50s, as a high pressure system to the north keeps us relatively cloud free. The rain returns Saturday morning and continues throughout the day, but temperatures stay in the high 40s.

Tonight: Clouds and sprinkles continue through the night, with mist and fog a strong possibility for the morning. Low: 27

Sunday: Cloudy day with stray rain in the lowlands and stray flurries in the mountains. Overcast but calm. High: 38

Monday: Stubborn clouds hang around, with stray flurries still a possibility in the morning. Cloudy and chilly. High: 36

Tuesday: Cloud finally start to break up in the afternoon. High pressure keeps us chilly but calm. High: 35