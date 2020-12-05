Advertisement

Saturday Night Forecast | December 5th 2020

Clouds and sprinkles continue, mist and fog into the morning
7 Day 12 4 2020
7 Day 12 4 2020(wdtv)
By Anna Hamelin
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Clouds and sprinkles continue through the night, with mist and fog also hanging around into the morning. Tomorrow, the clouds stick around, with stray showers and flurries for the higher elevation areas. It will be an overcast but calm day. Monday, the clouds are still hanging around, with stray flurries in the morning and a cloudy and chilly day. The sun finally begins to break through the clouds Tuesday afternoon, and the day will be chilly but calm, with high pressure building overnight. Wednesday will the partly cloudy and dry, with temperatures finally getting back up into the low 40s. The sun and cloud mix sticks around into Thursday, and the temperatures continue to rise. Friday will be sunny, with highs in the low 50s, as a high pressure system to the north keeps us relatively cloud free. The rain returns Saturday morning and continues throughout the day, but temperatures stay in the high 40s.

Tonight: Clouds and sprinkles continue through the night, with mist and fog a strong possibility for the morning. Low: 27

Sunday: Cloudy day with stray rain in the lowlands and stray flurries in the mountains. Overcast but calm. High: 38

Monday: Stubborn clouds hang around, with stray flurries still a possibility in the morning. Cloudy and chilly. High: 36

Tuesday: Cloud finally start to break up in the afternoon. High pressure keeps us chilly but calm. High: 35

Most Read

Colleen Campbell
Chief Weather Forecaster Colleen Campbell is leaving WDTV, she will be missed
Child dies in house fire
2-year-old dies in house fire, W.Va. State Fire Marshal says
Health Department officials say they have found one positive case of coronavirus connected to...
Harrison County teacher hosts large homecoming event despite Health Department warnings
Charleston Police Department Officer Cassie Johnson was shot Tuesday while responding to a...
UPDATE | Expected charges upgraded in fatal Charleston Police shooting
The Randolph County BOE wants to get rid of distance learning.
Randolph County BOE to get rid of distance learning model

Latest News

7 Day 12 4 2020
Friday Night Forecast | December 4th 2020
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 12 4 2020
Anna Hamelin Full Forecast 12 4 2020
7 Day Forecast 12 3 2020
Thursday Night Forecast | December 3rd 2020
Hour-by-Hour model showing conditions at 3 PM, December 4, 2020.
Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | December 4, 2020