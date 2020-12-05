WVU at No. 9 Iowa State still on for Saturday despite reports of positive COVID-19 tests

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Despite multiple reports of positive COVID-19 cases confirmed within the WVU football program, tomorrow’s game at No. 9 Iowa State is not jeopardy.

Cyclones athletic director Jamie Pollard confirmed on Twitter Friday morning that both teams have passed their COVID-19 testing and the game will still be played. Kickoff in Ames is set for 3:30 p.m.

Excited to share both West Virginia and Iowa State fb teams passed COVID tests and we will playing @Big12Conference football on Saturday. Both WVU and ISU have been COVID clear for all 10 of their games this year - really amazing given what we were thinking back in August. — Jamie Pollard (@IASTATEAD) December 4, 2020

