WVU at No. 9 Iowa State still on for Saturday despite reports of positive COVID-19 tests
ISU athletic director Pollard confirms game will still be played Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Despite multiple reports of positive COVID-19 cases confirmed within the WVU football program, tomorrow’s game at No. 9 Iowa State is not jeopardy.
Cyclones athletic director Jamie Pollard confirmed on Twitter Friday morning that both teams have passed their COVID-19 testing and the game will still be played. Kickoff in Ames is set for 3:30 p.m.
