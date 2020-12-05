WVU’s Austin excited for fresh start in Green Bay

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Former Mountaineer wide receiver Tavon Austin received a chance to join a contender this week, as he inked with the Green Bay Packers.

Austin started the year with the San Francisco 49ers but was placed on injured reserved with a knee injury before the season began and eventually reached an injury settlement with the organization at the end of October.

The 8-year NFL veteran arrived in Green Bay this week and will get a chance to catch passes from one of the best quarterbacks in the league in Aaron Rodgers.

The Packers host the Eagles on Sunday at 4:25 p.m..

