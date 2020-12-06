Christmas Craft Bizarre in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Two Morgantown women wanted to still celebrate the holiday season despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chelsy Chaplin and her friend Sarah decided they wanted to hold a Christmas craft bizarre to get ready for the holidays.

Different vendors set up at the Clinton Volunteer Fire Department to sell holiday themed items

Chaplin said even Santa Claus made an appearance to take socially distant photos with children.

“We wanted to bring some Christmas cheer to everybody and lighten the mood,” she said.

Chaplin added she was grateful for the decent turn out.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.