Advertisement

David Lander, ‘Squiggy’ on ‘Laverne & Shirley,’ dies at 73

FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2009 file photo, actor David Lander arrives at The National Multiple...
FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2009 file photo, actor David Lander arrives at The National Multiple Sclerosis Society's 35th Annual Dinner of Champions in Los Angeles. Actor David L. Lander, who played the character of Squiggy on the popular ABC comedy “Laverne & Shirley,” has died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 after a decades-long battle with multiple sclerosis, his wife said. He was 73.(AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor David L. Lander, who played the character of Squiggy on the popular ABC comedy “Laverne & Shirley,” has died after a decades-long battle with multiple sclerosis, his wife said. He was 73.

Lander died Friday in Los Angeles, surrounded by his wife, daughter and son-in-law, Kathy Fields Lander said in an email Saturday to the Associated Press.

“It was very peaceful,” Lander said. “He had a tough battle with MS for 37 years and he persevered like no one I have ever seen, and it taught me a great deal about the important things of life.”

Lander had a longtime comedic partnership with Michael McKean, whom he met at Carnegie Mellon University. Together they created the characters of Lenny and Squiggy that they would play on the show, which ran from 1976 to 1983. Lenny and Squiggy — or Lenny Kosnowski and Andrew “Squiggy” Squiggman — were friends and upstairs neighbors of Laverne DeFazio (Penny Marshall) and Shirley Feeney (Cindy Williams), bottle-cappers in 1950s Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

McKean tweeted a photo in tribute to Lander on Saturday of the two actors in the early days.

Lander is survived by his wife and a daughter, Natalie Lander.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colleen Campbell
Chief Weather Forecaster Colleen Campbell is leaving WDTV, she will be missed
Child dies in house fire
2-year-old dies in house fire, W.Va. State Fire Marshal says
Health Department officials say they have found one positive case of coronavirus connected to...
Harrison County teacher hosts large homecoming event despite Health Department warnings
Charleston Police Department Officer Cassie Johnson was shot Tuesday while responding to a...
UPDATE | Expected charges upgraded in fatal Charleston Police shooting
The Randolph County BOE wants to get rid of distance learning.
Randolph County BOE to get rid of distance learning model

Latest News

Evening Forecast 12 5 2020
Evening Forecast 12 5 2020
President Donald Trump listens during a ceremony to present the Presidential Medal of Freedom...
Trump presses Georgia governor to help overturn election
Ambulance (MGN)
One person transported to the hospital after a single-vehicle accident in Salem
The nor’easter could dump as much as a foot (30 centimeters) of snow on suburban Boston.
Lights go out, roads dicey as wintry storm batters Northeast