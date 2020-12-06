Francis DeWayne Wolford, 76, of Findlay Township, PA, passed away on December 4, 2020, surrounded by his family.Francis was born on October 1, 1944, in Clarksburg, WV, a son of the late Clifford and Mildred Moran Wolford. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Paula “Darlene” Wolford.He is also survived by his daughter, Joyce Clay and husband Chris and granddaughter Sydney, with whom he and Paula resided; another granddaughter, Anissa Clay and her fiancé Diego of OH; son, Paul Wolford and his wife Ginger of WV; two grandsons, Josh Wolford and Jonathan McGuire; granddaughter, Hailey Sponaugle and husband Kyle; great-granddaughter, Juniper; granddaughter, Christine Davis; great-grandchildren, Miranda, Emmett and Isaiah; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his brothers, James, Larry and Arthur Wolford; father-in-law, Paul Conley; mother-in-law, Willa Dare Conley; and his best-friend and beloved dog, Bailey.Francis worked for Anchor Hocking Glass factory as a glass worker and forklift operator for many years. His passion was for wood working. He also enjoyed yard work and was always on the go. He loved shopping at Harbor Freight. He was a former member of North View United Methodist Church and a current member of Sewickley Lighthouse Baptist Church in Sewickley, PA. He most loved spending time with his family and friends and helping those in need. He will be remembered as a talkative, selfless, caring, gentle giant who was looked up to by many who knew him. He will be sadly missed. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, WV on Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. where services will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Kenny Kendall presiding. Interment will follow in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

