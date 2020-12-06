Advertisement

Overdose suspected in deaths of 2 inmates at WVa jail

JAIL BARS MGN
JAIL BARS MGN(MGN Image)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREENWOOD, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities in West Virginia are investigating the deaths of two jail inmates in a suspected overdose.

Three inmates were found unresponsive Saturday in a quarantine cell at the North Central Regional Jail, said Lawrence Messina, a spokesman for the state Department of Homeland Security.

Two of the inmates were pronounced dead about an hour later. Messina identified them as David Eugene Smith, 40, and Jeremy Imani Carter, 31. The third inmate was treated at a hospital before being returned to jail.

“While the initial indication is that the incident is overdose-related, the internal review remains ongoing as is an investigation by the West Virginia State Police in accordance with Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation policy,” Messina said.

