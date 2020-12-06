Richard Austin Carter, 75, of Fairmont, passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at his residence, surrounded by his family, after a long battle with Cancer. He was born on April 3, 1945 in Duck, West Virginia, a son of Wanda (Nettles) Carter of Fairmont and the late Charles Carter. Richard is survived by his wife of 25 years, Susan H. (Brown) Carter.Rick graduated from East Fairmont High School and the Wheeling Barber College. He was owner and operator of Rick’s Barber Shop in the Fairmont Community on East Park Avenue, retiring after over 50 years. He was a past member of the Lions Club. He loved spending time on his farm gardening and doing yard work, riding his horse and fishing. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family children and grandchildren.In addition to his wife, Rick is survived by his children, Thomas Brown of Fairmont, Scarlet Carter Abdelwahed of Athens, WV, Sarafina Carter of Oak Hill WV; his grandchildren, Alex, Samantha, Travis, Monhammed, Keelan, Ali, Sylar, and Chrissa; great grandchildren, Elli and Landon; several nieces and nephews; and his lap Puppies, Tanner Bella, Sissy, Trey and Jasper. Also surviving are his brothers, Randy Carter and his wife, Marianne of Bracey, Virginia and Stephen Carter and his wife, Sheryl of Fairmont.In keeping with the Covid Virus, we ask all who wish to pay their respect, please wear a mask and observe social distancing during this time.Memorial contributions may be made to Amedisys Hospice, PO Box 366, Anmoore, WV 26323 or the Mary Babb Randolph Cancer Center, 10 Medical Center Dr., Morgantown, WV 26505.The Carter family would like to thank the Care Partners and Amedisys Hospice for the care they gave Rick.In keeping with Richard’s request, there will be viewing at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street, Fairmont on Thursday from 5pm to 8pm and on Friday from 10am to 11am. A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 11, 2020 at 11:00 am at the funeral home Pastor Randy Vincent officiating. Cremation will follow with his final resting place on his farm.Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

