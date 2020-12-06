Advertisement

Salem takes Division I Delaware to the wire but falls, 79-76

Tigers drop to 2-2 overall
Salem men's basketball
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 8:05 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEWARK, Del. (WDTV) - Salem battled Division I Delaware for all 40 minutes but were edged 79-76.

The Tigers outscored UD 45-35 in the second half and were tied 73-73 with one minute to play, but Kevin Anderson’s go-ahead three pointer sealed the deal for the Blue Hens.

Salem’s Fonz Hale led all scorers with 28 points and went 5-10 from three. Barron Tanner had 16 points and Jordan Forbes added 14 points for the Tigers. Anderson paced Delaware with 21 points.

With the loss, the Tigers drop to 2-2 overall. Salem will be back in action next Saturday, Dec. 12 hosting Lincoln University (PA) at 1 p.m. No spectators will be permitted to attend the game.

