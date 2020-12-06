Shop with a Deputy in Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - In Harrison County local deputies held an event to give back to children in need for Christmas.

Chief Deputy, Scott Lattea said every year Harrison County held shop with a deputy.

This event allowed local elementary students in need to spend time with deputies and pick out toys for the holidays.

Lattea said that it’s important to hold this event to introduce kids to the police.

“A lot of kids are sometimes afraid of police officers and we want them to know we’re here to help them,” he added

The children were also given clothing and food items in addition to the toys to help make the holidays special .

