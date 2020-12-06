Advertisement

Shop with a Deputy in Harrison County

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - In Harrison County local deputies held an event to give back to children in need for Christmas.

Chief Deputy, Scott Lattea said every year Harrison County held shop with a deputy.

This event allowed local elementary students in need to spend time with deputies and pick out toys for the holidays.

Lattea said that it’s important to hold this event to introduce kids to the police.

“A lot of kids are sometimes afraid of police officers and we want them to know we’re here to help them,” he added

The children were also given clothing and food items in addition to the toys to help make the holidays special .

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WV COVID-19
Daily record: 30 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,400 new cases reported by the DHHR
Colleen Campbell
Chief Weather Forecaster Colleen Campbell is leaving WDTV, she will be missed
Child dies in house fire
2-year-old dies in house fire, W.Va. State Fire Marshal says
School Map 12/5
WVDE Map: 12 counties in Red
The Randolph County BOE wants to get rid of distance learning.
Randolph County BOE to get rid of distance learning model

Latest News

House Call: New Year, New You! Part 1
House Call: New Year, New You! Part 1
Christmas Craft Bizarre in Morgantown
Christmas Craft Bizarre in Morgantown
Christmas Craft Bizarre in Morgantown
Christmas Craft Bizarre in Morgantown
Shop with a Deputy in Harrison County
Shop with a Deputy in Harrison County