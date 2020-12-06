William Patrick “Pat” West, 72, of Fairmont, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020 at his residence, surrounded by his family. He was born October 29, 1949, in Fairmont, WV; a son of the late Marion William West and Carrie Violet (Fleming) West.Pat was a 1967 graduate from East Fairmont High School and Fairmont State College. He was a coal miner and retired from Robinson Mines. Pat was a U.S Army Veteran and served during Vietnam Era. He was a member of Gateway United Methodist Church, the Masonic Lodge # 9, UMWA Local 1501, Fairmont VFW, Marion County Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Scout Master of Boy Scouts Troop # 12, Mountaineer HOG Chapter from 2004 – 2017. Pat loved everything outdoors and enjoyed being with his children and grandchildren. Pat is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sharon L. (Satterfield) West of Fairmont; his sons, William Brian West and wife, Mauria of Fairmont and Kenneth Dwayne West and wife, Ashley of Rivesville; his grandchildren, Eli West, Jensen West, Aleah West and Kaleb West; his brothers Mike West and Chip West, both of Fairmont; his sisters, Ann Shroyer, Lois Williams and Cindy Johnson, all of Fairmont; several nieces and nephews.Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Tuesday from 4:00 – 8:00 pm, and on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 10:00 am until the service at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Tim Eden and Pastor Jim Zinn, officiating. Interment will follow at Nuzum Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by the Marion County Veteran Council Military Honor Guard and U.S Army Honor Guard.Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.