WVSSAC Postpones Cheerleading State Championships

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan has announced that the state cheerleading championships, originally scheduled for next Saturday in Huntington, have been postponed.

They have been moved to after Jan. 11, 2021. A time and location will be determined at a later date.

“The postponement is in accord with the December 2 update to the Safety Guidance for Sports issued by state government officials in response to the pandemic, and is made in the interest of safety for cheerleading participants and fans,” Dolan said.

