Advertisement

WVSSAC Postpones Cheerleading State Championships

Will take place after Jan. 11, 2021 at time and location to be determined
Cheerleading
Cheerleading(wdtv)
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan has announced that the state cheerleading championships, originally scheduled for next Saturday in Huntington, have been postponed.

They have been moved to after Jan. 11, 2021. A time and location will be determined at a later date.

“The postponement is in accord with the December 2 update to the Safety Guidance for Sports issued by state government officials in response to the pandemic, and is made in the interest of safety for cheerleading participants and fans,” Dolan said.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colleen Campbell
Chief Weather Forecaster Colleen Campbell is leaving WDTV, she will be missed
Child dies in house fire
2-year-old dies in house fire, W.Va. State Fire Marshal says
Health Department officials say they have found one positive case of coronavirus connected to...
Harrison County teacher hosts large homecoming event despite Health Department warnings
Charleston Police Department Officer Cassie Johnson was shot Tuesday while responding to a...
UPDATE | Expected charges upgraded in fatal Charleston Police shooting
The Randolph County BOE wants to get rid of distance learning.
Randolph County BOE to get rid of distance learning model

Latest News

Salem men's basketball
Salem takes Division I Delaware to the wire but falls, 79-76
Courtesy: Iowa State Athletics Communications
WVU Dominated at No. 9 Iowa State, 42-6
Fairmont Senior
Fairmont Senior celebrates unconventional 2020 AA state title
Tavon Austin
WVU’s Austin excited for fresh start in Green Bay