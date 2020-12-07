Cole Resigns as Bridgeport Head Coach After Four Seasons

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (CONNECT BRIDGEPORT) - Bridgeport High School will have a new head football coach in 2021.

Coach John Cole, who has led the Indians for the last four seasons, told his team during the season-concluding meeting today, that he would not return as head man next fall. Travis Jones, “The Voice of the Indians” confirmed the news.

Cole took over the program in 2017. He became the 18th coach in the storied program’s history.

Although new to the head coaching ranks, he was no stranger to the Indians coaching staff. He joined the program during the end of legendary coach Wayne Jamison’s career after spending time with the Bridgeport Middle School program and Coach Tom Fogg. Cole also was a former player for Jamison in the mid-1980s, where he was a standout lineman.

Cole was a freshman coach under Jamison. He began his official varsity assistant role in 1997. He remained an assistant until taking over in 2017.

During Cole’s time, the Indians have been extremely successful. The Indians compiled a 43-6 record and won the 2019 Class AA state championship over heavily favored Bluefield.

This year, during the pandemic, the Indians finished their return to Class AAA with an 8-1 record. The Tribe managed to win the only game it could play in the postseason – by a 55-7 score against Washington – due to COVID-19. The virus also eliminated the Indians from the playoffs, and unable to advance, like many others. As a result, the WVSSAC announced Bridgeport was the ‘AAA’ runner-up for 2020.

