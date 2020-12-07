Darrell Wayne Goldsmith

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Darrell Wayne “Goldie” Goldsmith, 66, of Lost Creek, WV passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020 in the comfort of his home with his family, after a long battle with cancer. He was born on April 27, 1954 to the late Luther “Bud” Goldsmith and Linda Lou Sumpter Gump who survives in Lost Creek. Darrell married the love of his life, Kathryn Duty Goldsmith, on October 5, 1973. They shared 47 amazing years together. He was a 1972 graduate of South Harrison High School and became employed by Dominion Energy in 1973 where he retired in 2012 with 39 years of service. He is survived by and will be greatly missed by his wife, mother, children, Jason Goldsmith and fiancé Angie Lafferty of Weston, WV, and Breanne Goldsmith of Lost Creek, WV; grandchildren- Aidan Goldsmith, Aerial Bright and Hailey Bright; great-grandson, Uriah Hoover; three brothers, David Goldsmith and wife Donna of Bridgeport, Tim Goldsmith and wife Julie of Salem, and Gary and husband Eddie of Richmond, VA; as well as dozens of nieces and nephews, and his munchkin cat Lucy. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Tom Goldsmith and Richard Goldsmith; one sister, Barbara Wilt; and his step-father, Frank Gump. In his early years Darrell enjoyed men’s softball, coaching little league baseball, bowling and golfing. He has been a muscle car enthusiast all his life, from drag racing to owning several of his own vintage cars. Darrell loved spending time with his family, gardening, mowing, and his chickens, his munchkin cat Lucy and his dog Gracie. Most weekends Darrell could be seen having breakfast at the truck stop. The family would like to give a special thanks to the Amedysis Hospice nurses, his beloved bath nurse and friends, Jill Heffinger, Andrea Reed, and Jennifer Riffle for the countless times they stepped in to help care for Darrell. In keeping with Darrell’s wishes, he will be cremated. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.AmosCarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.