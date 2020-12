DODDRIDGE COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Bill Arbogast died in a structure fire on Laughertys Fork about 11 am on Sunday, Dec. 6., according to the Doddridge County 911 communications office.

Arbogast suffered burns to his upper body, according to the 911 comm. office.

The Doddridge County Sheriff’s Office and WV State Fire Marshalls are investigating.

