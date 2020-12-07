Advertisement

Fairmont woman charged after police say her 4 children were living in unsafe conditions

Lisa Michelle Gonzales
Lisa Michelle Gonzales(State of West Virginia)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Lisa Michelle Gonzales was arrested after police say her four children were living in a condemned, drug-filled home with no running water.

Gonzales’s two youngest children had “head lice so severe that they were losing their hair and beginning to bleed from the scalp,” according to the police report. The youngest child allegedly said that it was extremely painful to the touch.

Police say they found needles and drugs in the house as well as moldy food and trash everywhere. There were unsecure used needles, multiple burned foils, and a large drink cooler filled with needles and drug paraphernalia “that the children could have easily accessed,” according to the report.

Child protective services took the children into custody after police say Gonzales admitted to being a regular user of meth and heroin.

Gonzales is charged with child neglect resulting in injury and child neglect with rick of injury.

