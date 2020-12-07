Gondrezick’s career-high 27 leads WVU past Tennessee in OT, 79-73

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Kysre Gondrezick scored a career-high 27 points to help lift WVU over Tennessee in overtime, 79-73 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Gondrezick was 10-25 from the floor and added five assists along with five steals. Madisen Smith notched 16 points for the Mountaineers as well.

Rae Burrell paced UT with 18 points and Jordan Horston recorded 13. The Lady Volunteers outrebounded the Mountaineers, 56-34.

The victory was the first for West Virginia over Tennessee in seven tries. With the win, the Mountaineers improve to 4-0 overall. UT drops to 2-1. WVU will be back in action Thursday to open Big 12 play hosting No. 4 Baylor at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.