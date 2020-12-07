Advertisement

Ikea ends publication of annual catalog

Ikea is ending production of its large annual catalog.
Ikea is ending production of its large annual catalog.(Source: Ikea via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – After 70 years, Ikea is scrapping its large annual catalog.

The Swedish retailer cited the increasing shift to online browsing and shopping for ending its production of both the print and digital versions of the catalog.

Ikea has increasingly shifted its focus to online sales and marketing during the pandemic.

Online sales got a big boost as millions of people turned their homes into makeshift schools and offices.

The first Ikea catalog was released in Swedish in 1951. At its peak in 2016, Ikea printed 200 million copies in 32 languages.

The 2021 catalog released in October will be the final version, but Ikea plans to release a smaller book “filled with great home furnishing inspiration and knowledge” next year.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School Map 12/5
WVDE Map: 12 counties in Red
JAIL BARS MGN
Overdose suspected in deaths of 2 inmates at WVa jail
Shooting Investigation graphic by MGN.
UPDATE: Amanda Sally Larew allegedly shot and killed her ex-boyfriend in Taylor County, police say
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in...
Lawmakers say COVID-19 relief bill won’t offer $1,200 checks
Lisa Michelle Gonzales
Fairmont woman charged after police say her 4 children were living in unsafe conditions

Latest News

Nationstar Mortgage, which operates under the brand Mr. Cooper, was ordered to repay $73...
Nationstar Mortgage to refund $73M to borrowers under order
Crews prepare to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson from the campus...
Virginia Military Institute removes Confederate statue
Musician Bob Dylan performs with The Band at the Forum in Los Angeles on Feb. 15, 1974.
The Dylan catalog, a 60-year rock ‘n’ roll odyssey, is sold
Chick-fil-A lawsuit accuses 17 U.S. poultry producers of price-fixing.
Chick-fil-A accuses poultry producers of price fixing