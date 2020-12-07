Advertisement

Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | December 7, 2020

Snow Flurries Have Already Taken Place, And We’ll See More Tonight!
Snowfall Forecast for WV, with darker blues representing more snowfall.
By Joseph Williams
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We’ll see snow flurries tonight, with the mountains seeing decent snow totals. This comes as northwesterly winds push moisture and cold air from the Great Lakes into West Virginia. Most of the snow showers will be in the mountains, but much of NCWV will see a dusting of snow. Accumulations should be low, with the mountains seeing 1 to 2 inches of snow and most of the lowlands seeing less than an inch of snow. Still, because tonight’s lows will be in the 20s, and because of breezy winds and the snow, some roads might be slick tonight, and it will be cold, so be aware of that if you’re heading out. The snow showers leave Tuesday afternoon, leaving us with a mix of Sun and clouds. After that, we’ll warm up over the next few days, reaching the upper-40s and 50s for the end of the week. Then on the weekend, a low-pressure system will bring rain for the region, some of which turn into snow showers on Sunday.

Tonight: Snow showers will take place in WV, mostly in the mountains, but the lowlands will see a dusting of snow too. Cloudy skies stick around. Low: 25.

Tomorrow: A few snow showers and flurries stick around until the early-afternoon. After that, it’s mostly cloudy skies, barring a few breaks. High: 36

Wednesday: We’ll see mostly cloudy conditions for the morning and afternoon. By the evening hours, we’ll begin to see clearing. We’ll also be near-average for highs. High: 42.

Thursday: Highs are within range for early-December. Skies will be mostly clear, with plenty of sunshine. High: 48

