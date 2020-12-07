Advertisement

Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | December 7, 2020

We Saw Some Snow Showers This Morning, But When Will We See Some Again?
By Joseph Williams
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 7:10 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Some precipitation fell this morning, but as the low-pressure system that brought morning precipitation moves east, we’ll dry out. We’ll see cloudy skies and highs in the mid-30s for the afternoon, well below-average for early-December. Later, in the evening hours, we’ll see some more chances for mountain snow showers, as northwesterly air flow brings moisture to the mountains, producing snow overnight. Accumulations should be low. The snow ends late-Tuesday morning, leaving a mix of Sun and clouds, with breaks in the afternoon and evening hours. After that, temperatures rise to the upper-40s and 50s by the end of the week, as high pressure builds near our region. Then, over the weekend, a low-pressure system pushes in around Saturday, bringing rain showers that turn into a few rain/snow showers on Sunday.

Today: Any precipitation falling this morning leaves by mid-morning, leaving us with clouds and below-average highs for the afternoon. High: 35

Tonight: Some snow showers are possible in the mountains for tonight, with small accumulations possible. Otherwise, expect cloudy skies and cold temperatures. Low: 24.

Tuesday: A few snow showers possible, particularly in the mountains. Most leave by late-morning. Otherwise, it’s mostly cloudy outside, with only a few breaks in the clouds for the afternoon and evening. High: 36

Wednesday: After a cloudy morning and afternoon, we’ll start clearing out by the evening. At least we’ll be warming up to near-average highs. High: 42.

