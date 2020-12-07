No. 11 Oklahoma at WVU to kickoff at noon Saturday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU’s final regular season game of 2020 against No. 11 Oklahoma will kickoff at noon Saturday in Morgantown.

The game will be televised on ABC. The Sooners enter play at 7-2 overall and are riding a six-game winning streak. OU has already clinched a spot in the Big 12 Championship game with No. 9 Iowa State.

WVU dropped to 5-4 overall after a 42-6 loss against the Cyclones Saturday.

