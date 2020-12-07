“Our Town” decorates the streets of Elkins with Christmas Gnomes

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Bobbi Trimboli and “Our Town”, a group of retired community members in Elkins wanted to create a new Christmas tradition.

The group of five decorate the streets downtown in the fall with scarecrows. Now the group decorated for winter as well, with Christmas Gnomes.

The group got the idea from a local business that decorated outside with gnomes last year.

“The gnome idea was particularly popular across the United States. We thought we could give this a go to brighten up the streets of downtown,” Trimboli said.

Local businesses assisted the group by providing materials needed for the gnomes.

Trimboli hoped the decorations would encourage more people to shop downtown during the holiday season.

Trimboli planned to expand the tradition next year and get more community members involved.

