Advertisement

“Our Town” decorates the streets of Elkins with Christmas Gnomes

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Bobbi Trimboli and “Our Town”, a group of retired community members in Elkins wanted to create a new Christmas tradition.

The group of five decorate the streets downtown in the fall with scarecrows. Now the group decorated for winter as well, with Christmas Gnomes.

The group got the idea from a local business that decorated outside with gnomes last year.

“The gnome idea was particularly popular across the United States. We thought we could give this a go to brighten up the streets of downtown,” Trimboli said.

Local businesses assisted the group by providing materials needed for the gnomes.

Trimboli hoped the decorations would encourage more people to shop downtown during the holiday season.

Trimboli planned to expand the tradition next year and get more community members involved.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School Map 12/5
WVDE Map: 12 counties in Red
JAIL BARS MGN
Overdose suspected in deaths of 2 inmates at WVa jail
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in...
Lawmakers say COVID-19 relief bill won’t offer $1,200 checks
WV COVID-19
Daily record: 30 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,400 new cases reported by the DHHR
Coronavirus in West Virginia
Health officials report 1,425 new cases of COVID-19, nine additional deaths in W.Va.

Latest News

“Our Town” decorates the streets of Elkins with Christmas Gnomes
“Our Town” decorates the streets of Elkins with Christmas Gnomes
Lisa Michelle Gonzales
Fairmont woman charged after police say her 4 children were living in unsafe conditions
COVID 12/7
Health officials report 1,131 new cases of COVID-19, three additional deaths in W.Va.
Shooting Investigation graphic by MGN.
UPDATE: Amanda Sally Larew allegedly shot and killed her ex-boyfriend in Taylor County, police say