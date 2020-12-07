BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Rose Joann (Audia) Carlomany, 98, of Clarksburg peacefully went to be with the Lord after passing away in the arms of her children on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 4:50 pm. She was born on October 23, 1922 in Reynoldsville, WV, the eldest daughter of the late John “Pork Chop” and Rosie (Urso) Audia. She was a 1940 graduate of Victory High School and later served as a Red Cross Nurse’s Aide during World War II. She was employed at the Clark Street Garage, where she met the man who would become her husband. Rose married Russell J. Carlomany, Sr. on November 8, 1947, and they were together until his death on December 25, 1982.For many years of her younger life, she was the owner/operator of the Ave Maria Shop, selling religious articles and her custom hand made Rosaries from her home. She was most proud of this endeavor and put many hours of love and tedious work into each Rosary she crafted.A member of St. John’s, then Immaculate Conception Catholic Churches, she served as a Eucharistic Minister and a faithful member of the adult and funeral choirs. She cherished her friendships with the choir members. Music, and especially singing, gave her much joy. She was a member of the Christian Mothers, the Blue Army of Our Lady Fatima and enjoyed working church spaghetti dinners and attending choir retreats. Also, during her lifetime she was the bookkeeper for her husband and brother-in-law’s business, Carlomany Brothers Contractors, and was a certified Nurse’s Aide. Rose was a Bus Aide for Harrison County Schools, working for 11 years with special needs children, all of whom she loved as her own. They referred to her as “the aide with the hat”. Being a loving mother, aunt, sister, cousin and Godmother was her most cherished “job”. Rose was always there to help and enjoy baking bread and perfecting her spaghetti sauce. Sewing clothes for herself and her children was a favorite pastime, often fashioning matching outfits. In her later years she spent time completing word search puzzles, watching Jeopardy and would often just burst into song.In addition to her parents, Rose was preceded in death by her brother, Samuel J. Audia and his wife Gloria, her sisters, Mary Virginia Romain and her husband Roger, and Angeline A. Oliverio and her husband John, as well as nieces, nephews and many relatives from both her family and her husband’s. She is survived by and will be greatly missed by her daughter, Rose Mary Mihaliak and husband James “J.P.”, her son Russell J. Carlomany, Jr., her brothers Michael J. Audia and wife Betty and Tony A. Audia and wife June, many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great great nieces and nephews, cousins and Godchildren. Also missing her is the family pet “Kitty”. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and in the interest of safety for all, there will be no visitation. A Mass and Celebration of her life will be held at a later, safer time. A private family graveside service will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery with the Very Reverend Casey Mahone officiating on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in her memory to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 150 Maple Street, Clarksburg, WV 26301.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

