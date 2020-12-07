Sunday Night Forecast | December 6th 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tonight will be chilly and cloudy, with overnight lows in the low to mid 20s. There is a chance for stray flurries through the night, especially in the southern higher elevation areas. These stray flurries continue through the day on Monday, despite a morning break in the clouds. Tuesday remains chilly and cloudy, with potential for morning scattered flurries and fog and a cloudy remainder of the day, with some clearing starting to take place after dinner. The clouds stick around into Wednesday but we begin to dry up and clear out in the afternoon, with highs back in the 40s. Thursday, the sun finally breaks through the clouds and warms us up to a high around 50, and these conditions continue into Friday, with a dry and sunny afternoon and highs near 60. Saturday, the rain returns as a fast moving low pressure system moves over the state, but this system already begins to clear by Sunday morning.

Tonight: Chilly and cloudy, with a chance for stray flurries through the night. Be safe on the roads! Low: 25

Monday: Morning break in the clouds followed by a cloudy day, with a chance for more scattered flurries. High: 36

Tuesday: Stubborn clouds hang around, with stray flurries still a possibility in the morning. Things begin to clear up at night. High: 37

Wednesday: A mostly cloudy day with a dry afternoon, but we are finally warming up! High: 44