Vincent “Jimmy” Fugo

Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Vincent “Jimmy” Fugo, 89, of Abingdon, VA, formerly of Clarksburg, WV, passed away December 3, 2020, at the James H. Quillen Veterans Administration Medical Center, in Johnson City, TN.Mr. Fugo was born in Clarksburg, on August 28, 1931, a son of the late Giuseppe Fugo and Frances Passantino Fugo. His wife of 66 years, Eva Joan Johnson Fugo, whom he married on December 26, 1954, survives.  He is also survived by one son, Vincent J. Fugo and wife Sarah Jane of Abingdon, VA, and daughter, Lisa Fugo Dooley and husband John of Blacksburg, VA.  He was grandfather to five grandchildren: Sarah Beth Fugo Anderson (Dwyane), Vincent “Joe” Fugo (Karla Allison), Nicole Dooley Hartin (Tim), Stacy Dooley Shore (Hill), and Rebecca Dooley McAvoy (Cory).   He also had eight great grandchildren: Vinny Fugo, Betty Jo, Mary Jane, and Drew Anderson, Audrey and Micah McAvoy, Jack Hartin, and Freddy Shore.  He is also survived by in-laws: Annis and Gene Papa, Florence Johnson, John and Twila Johnson and Arden Lynch; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters: Annie Malone, Mary Lehosit, and Carmella Sirianni; and, six brothers: Sam, George, Louis, Floyd, Julius “Junior”, and twin brother Anthony “Tony” Fugo.  Jimmy spent most of his work career in the glass industry and was employed by Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company and Eagle Convex. He was a veteran in the United States Army and served in the Korean War.  He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church. He was also a member of the Broadway Boys, the Sons of Italy, and a proud Italian American.  Jimmy loved all sports and was a fervent fan of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the New York Yankees.  He loved family and adored his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Due to COVID, there will be a private interment in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.  A celebration of his life will be held at a later time when it is again safe to gather with family and friends.  In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project or to another charity which supports veterans.  Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com.  A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

