Advertisement

WATCH: Fan sings national anthem after sound system fails at Ohio high school basketball game

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (CNN) - A parent stepped up after a sound system failed to play the national anthem at a high school basketball game in Ohio.

Cellphone video showed Trenton Brown singing at Friday’s game between the Waverly High School Tigers and the Portsmouth West High School Senators.

The announcer told everyone to stand for the national anthem, but no music played for minutes because of apparent technical difficulties.

Brown was urged by his wife to sing the national anthem, and he did so with no musical backup or a microphone.

Another parent, Johnny Futhey, said Brown’s performance brought people to tears. He captured the performance on video and posted it to Facebook, where it has received around 1 million views.

Just Wow! Audio wouldn’t work to play the National Anthem at tonight’s Waverly-Portsmouth West game. It got quiet and...

Posted by Johnny Futhey on Friday, December 4, 2020

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School Map 12/5
WVDE Map: 12 counties in Red
JAIL BARS MGN
Overdose suspected in deaths of 2 inmates at WVa jail
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in...
Lawmakers say COVID-19 relief bill won’t offer $1,200 checks
WV COVID-19
Daily record: 30 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,400 new cases reported by the DHHR
Coronavirus in West Virginia
Health officials report 1,425 new cases of COVID-19, nine additional deaths in W.Va.

Latest News

In this Aug. 28, 2020, file photo, a no trespassing sign is displayed outside the federal...
Trump ratchets up pace of executions before Biden inaugural
With some patients now going back into the dental chair, some dentists are seeing new problems...
Don’t ignore your dental health, even during pandemic
“Our Town” decorates the streets of Elkins with Christmas Gnomes
“Our Town” decorates the streets of Elkins with Christmas Gnomes
“Our Town” decorates the streets of Elkins with Christmas Gnomes
“Our Town” decorates the streets of Elkins with Christmas Gnomes
Biden's transition formally announces key members of his health team.
Biden names key members of health team