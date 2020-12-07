Advertisement

Welcome to the weather team Kevin Corriveau!

Kevin Corriveau
Kevin Corriveau(Kevin Corriveau)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020
Kevin Corriveau is from Colebrook, New Hampshire and holds a degree in Meteorology as well as a Bachelor’s degree in Adult Education from the University of Southern Mississippi. He began his weather career with the United States Air Force, where he served our country as a weather observer, forecaster, and instructor. During his service, Kevin traveled the world, forecasting and communicating the weather for many different locations. His efforts and contributions eventually gained him the rank of Technical Sergeant, and he used is position as an instructor of meteorology to teach critical components of weather forecasting (such as dynamics, physics, and satellite interpretation) to over 800 servicemen. He also served as a weather station chief before moving towards civilian broadcast meteorology roles.

Kevin next became a Sr. Weather Producer and Meteorologist for 10 years at CNN’s headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, where he was able to put his extensive expertise in forecasting and teaching to use. He aided in the creation of weather graphics and helped younger meteorologists to establish their positions in the weather world. He also worked as a weather produced for the NBC Today show, where he continued to refine his skills in the construction of weather graphics and in broadcasting. Kevin then transitioned into a role with Al Jeezra International and Al Jeezra America, where he worked as an on-air meteorologist, communicating his knowledge and passion of weather to people across the world. He continues to share his expertise with others in the weather community, and strives to discover the best methods to convey the intricacies of weather in ways that are meaningful and memorable.

