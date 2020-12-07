Advertisement

Wisdom to Wealth- Monday, Dec. 7

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
John Halterman:  I often get asked the question, ‘Will I spend more money when I retire?’   I tell people that’s a great question and that is absolutely one of the things that we have to absolutely know going into retirement.  Because the one thing that I know, is that people when they retire early, they want to retire so they can go do things.  Think about this.  You’re retired.  You have time on your side.  You’ve been waiting all your life to go have fun.  Do you really think that you’re going to spend less money?  I don’t think so.  I’m a firm believer that whatever you got used to spending while you’re working is going to be the same lifestyle or more in retirement.  As a matter of fact, I think those first few years, because you’re trying to catch up, you’re probably going to spend more money.  Now, as you get older, what I’ve noticed, that of course, you start spending less, once you start doing less.  But as long as you have energy and as long as you have time and you have the resources, you’re definitely going to spend.  So, for more answers, call or visit my website today.

UPDATE: Sheriff says woman shot, killed ex-boyfriend in self-defense
UPDATE: Sheriff says woman shot, killed ex-boyfriend in self-defense
