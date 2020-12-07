Advertisement

WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is diagnosed with COVID-19

Patrick Morrisey
Patrick Morrisey(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has been diagnosed with COVID-19, Morrisey announced today.

Morrisey says that he was diagnosed with both COVID-19 and pneumonia last week. He says he is currently quarantining at home and is receiving breathing and medical treatments.

“I am feeling better today, and as such I am busy working from home. Make no mistake about it, this can be a nasty virus, especially for those who are elderly or may be immunocompromised,” said Morrisey.

