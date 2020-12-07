Advertisement

WVSP: Woman allegedly shot and killed her ex-boyfriend in Taylor County

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TAYLOR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -A woman allegedly shot and killed her ex-boyfriend inside her home, according to West Virginia State Police.

On Sunday, Dec. 6. at about 10 am, police say they were dispatched to a shooting complaint on Sand Ridge Road in Taylor County. Police say they found the victim dead inside the home from a single gunshot wound.

The name of the victim or the suspect have not been released.

The West Virginia State Police are investigating.

