WVSP: Woman allegedly shot and killed her ex-boyfriend in Taylor County
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TAYLOR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -A woman allegedly shot and killed her ex-boyfriend inside her home, according to West Virginia State Police.
On Sunday, Dec. 6. at about 10 am, police say they were dispatched to a shooting complaint on Sand Ridge Road in Taylor County. Police say they found the victim dead inside the home from a single gunshot wound.
The name of the victim or the suspect have not been released.
The West Virginia State Police are investigating.
