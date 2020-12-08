Barrackville Schools dismissing students due to lack of water

BARRACKVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Barrackville Elementary School and Middle School are dismissing children at 11 am today, Dec. 8., due to lack of water.

The City of Fairmont water department issued a press release stating a main water line is being repaired, affecting the Town of Barrackville and surrounding areas.

The city advises to not drink the water if you have low water pressure, a loss of water, or discoloration of water. Bring the water to a boil, let boil for one minute, and let it cool before using.

This boil water notice is active until further notice.

For more information please call the Water Treatment Plant at (304)-366-1461.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.